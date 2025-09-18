© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📹THROWBACK: Israel’s grip on US: Speak out against & get silenced
✡️Israel has a “powerful stranglehold” over the US government, ex-Congressman James Traficant warned in 2009.
✔️It has sucked America into “wars of which we have little or no interest," leaving the country bankrupt.
“But if you open your mouth, you get targeted.”
Source @geopolitics prime
Christ is KING!