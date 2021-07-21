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Malone Yeadon Fleming Debunk Ad Council Propaganda
Revelation 18
Revelation 18
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112 views • July 21, 2021
Big Pharma money has spawned a $50 million dollar Ad Council campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy. Unwitting doctors and pharmacists are used to regurgitate pro-vaccine talking points in public service announcements or PSA's that are broadcast everywhere. In this video we compare the testimony of top vaccine experts with the weak arguments of Big Vax apologists.

The experts in the video risked everything to expose the truth. They include world famous medical experts who have conducted independent research into the safety of the Covid vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the MRNA technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Cardiologist Richard Fleming is the inventor of imaging technology used to diagnose heart disease. Professor Peter McCullough is a leading expert on treating Covid-19. Dr. Michael Yeadon is a respiratory virus scientist who was vice president of research for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

By comparison, the doctors in the PSA's look like medical students repeating talking points fed to them by Big Pharma.

According to government statistics at least two thousand people per week are dying from Covid jabs in the United States alone. Media outlets who continue to air these PSA's are complicit in uneccesary injuries and deaths. Doctors and officials who promoted medical experimentation in Nazi death camps were convicted of crimes against humanity. Calls for a second Nuremburg trial are being echoed around the world.
Keywords
immunitypropagandavaccine hesitancynatural immunitycovid vaccinesmike yeadonrichard flemingvaccine passportbret weinsteinrobert malonead council
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