Babylon is fallen: satan-led pope misleads world with false gospel of climate change

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 29, 2024





Moved by the father of lies, satan or the dragon in Revelation 13:2, the Vatican papacy is spewing a false gospel of climate change rather than the gospel of the kingdom of God preached by Christ and Paul.





The real crisis is a spiritual one: a crisis of sin and sexual perversions. T





There’s no climate crisis or climate emergency according to the following studies:





https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow





Tony Heller shows in this video how there were major heatwaves or global warming in the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvdivKMRrZs&feature=em-uploademail & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGe9JO58Uc8&feature=em-uploademail





Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).





The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.





Articles mentioned in the video:





https://www.bbc.com/news/world-67005362

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-10/laudate-deum-pope-francis-climate-crisis-laudato-si.html





