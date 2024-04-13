This month there will be a premiere of a film documentary about the Wagners and how they took Bakhmut. It was shot at the very cutting edge. During the fierce battles for Bakhmut.
Cynthia... I'm adding what 'The Greyzone' wrote when showing this clip:
On April 22 at 19:00 the premiere of the documentary film “I’m going home” will take place at the Moscow Oktyabr cinema on Novy Arbat.
The film was shot at the very cutting edge. During the fierce battles of the Wagner Group attack aircraft for Bakhmut.
According to the authors of the film, Vladislav Rytkov @vladislav_rytkov and Andrey Yashchenko @andrey_yashchenko, the film is the story of the deputy commander of the Wagner Group reconnaissance platoon, whose father and son died in Ukraine back in 2014. He left everything: a good job, friends and went to fight.
Knowing the authors of the film well, I believe that the film will be good, but here's the participation as a producer states, after certain events may suggest oblivion to the mention that Bakhmut was taken by the Wagner Group. Let's see.
@grey_zone
