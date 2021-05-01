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Can the Unvaccinated Harm the Vaccinated.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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553 views • May 01, 2021
ARE THE RUMORS AND ANECDOTES BASED ON ANY PLAUSIBLE SCIENCE OR EVIDENCE?
There are already tens of thousands of reports of adverse events from the experimental Covid-19 vaccine on the VAERS database, whose report capture rates are as low as 1% for certain vaccine reactions. But is it also possible that those harmed by the vaccine could somehow adversely affect those around them who have not received it, as a wide range of anecdotal reports appear to indicate? Sayer Ji provides perspective on one plausible biological mechanism known as "microvessicle shedding," and also addresses the fear and concern people have and how to manage it appropriately, given the already extensive pressure people are under to fear their neighbors and loved ones.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/miami-school-asks-staff-not-take-covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
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healthmedicineunvaccinatedvaccinated
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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