Are BBC & Bill Gates Engaged in Fake News Closed Caption Death Pool Betting on Covid-19 Body Counts?

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Mounting evidence ties Bill Gates and his foundation to sinister plans that go back decades. Has a viral pandemic plan been in development since the 1970s?
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