© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 8) The U.S. Inc. government killed American Indians using Blankets - Justice Anna Webinar
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • August 30, 2021
The blankets were infested by smallpox. Now, the criminals of U.S. and U.S.A Inc. are doing the same thing with American people and the rest of the world, but using different technology. After all, the U.S. Inc. and U.S.A Inc. and all Wall Street incorporation spinning under them are profit driven entities, looking only for their share holders interest. In the case of U.S. Inc. and U.S.A Inc., the Pope in the Vatican and the Queen of England / Major of London are the main principles and major share holders. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.