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7 THINGS EVERY PATRIOT NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT KING JESUS
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70 views • January 24, 2021
God is God on His terms, not ours.
With that in mind, here are seven things that every Patriot should know about King Jesus...
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With that in mind, here are seven things that every Patriot should know about King Jesus...
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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