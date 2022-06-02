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Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukrainian drone moments before tank blown up
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94 views • June 02, 2022
news.com.au
This is the moment a Russian soldier flipped his middle finger at a Ukrainian drone before the craft reduced the troops and tank to a fireball wreckage.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIJQ_oM8Vns
This is the moment a Russian soldier flipped his middle finger at a Ukrainian drone before the craft reduced the troops and tank to a fireball wreckage.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIJQ_oM8Vns
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