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Prophecy Fundamentals Part 5 - America In The Bible 2
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54 views • April 13, 2022
Russia is in the Bible. China is in the Bible. Iran is in the Bible. So what about the lone superpower; the greatest nation in human history? Is America in the Bible?
This is part 5 of my Prophecy Fundamentals series, and the 2nd video where I explore these questions. This is must-see video before I present conclusions and evidence in my final video.
This is part 5 of my Prophecy Fundamentals series, and the 2nd video where I explore these questions. This is must-see video before I present conclusions and evidence in my final video.
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