21st AZK: By power of our office ♫ by Mathias with family & friends
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
2 views • 1 day ago

The mass media have more blood on their hands than anyone else. They have made themselves complicit and enriched themselves through crises by looking away, remaining silent, and distorting the truth. They would be in a position to end all crises. But they are not free and have disqualified themselves with their monstrous lies. By the power of our office as the people, we are now putting an end to their actions, says the chorus of this catchy tune. Together with all truth-loving people, we form the voice from the light, which is far superior to any darkness and exposes every injustice.

Keywords
crisisinjusticeazkazk21
