Russian Artillerymen of the Central Military District Destroyed a NATO-made Howitzer
Published 21 hours ago

Artillerymen of the Central Military District destroyed a NATO-made howitzer

Russian artillery crews of the D-20 and Msta-B towed howitzers destroyed a 155-mm NATO-made FH-70 gun in the Krasny Liman direction in the course of counter-battery combat. The crew of an unmanned aerial vehicle revealed the coordinates of the targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Russian artillerymen hit an armoured car and a cluster of militants in a forest belt with accurate hits. Correction of the accuracy of gun fire was carried out in real time, which made it possible to destroy enemy mobile assets as quickly as possible using a minimum amount of ammunition.

Thanks to the well-coordinated work of drone crews and artillery reconnaissance radar systems, military personnel successfully hit various targets at a distance of up to 20 km and conduct counter-battery combat with enemy artillery mounts, proving their superiority.

