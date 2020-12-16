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Excellent Solutions here. MIRROR OF Ramola D Reports, News Panel 11: Ending Subjugation of Humanity by AI, CCP Organ Harvesting, Mandates with Law, Unity, 13 Dec 2020
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21 views • December 16, 2020
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIq28067Pk8 :
Wide-ranging and educative discussion covering the rise of techno supremacy in China, the DNA and biometrics harvesting of billions for use in large-data databases and AI, the tying of DNA to organ-harvesting and organ-selection in light of the repression and crimes against humanity on the Uyghurs and Falun Gong, the modelling of NWO techno enslavement via repressive social credit systems and vaccine passes, intended rollout of digital currencies worldwide and the great need to stop this tide toward human extinction and digital enslavement via experts in law coming together with honest police, military, scientists worldwide in an international effort to issue emergency injunctions and address all extant crimes against humanity--being permitted and executed indeed by governments worldwide who have failed their pact with the people.
This impassioned and powerful panel was led by: Cyrus A. Parsa, Dr. Enver Tohti, Ellen Brown, Dr. John Reizer, Professor Tim Canova, Michael Ough, Fiona Marie Flanagan and hosted by Michelle Young and Ramola D.
Please share this important panel discussion widely, especially send it to other groups working worldwide with the same aims in mind: to halt the fast-rolling-out techno-enslavement of global Communism, the NWO, Great Reset, Agenda 21/2030.
This panel may be contacted by other groups by sending an email to Michelle Young and Ramola D at: [email protected]. Thanks very much.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Cyrus A. Parsa's video report/film on AI is here: https://theaiorganization.com/huawei-ai-plans-to-rule-bri-on-5g-with-machines-drones-with-ai-digital-brain/
Information on China's Organ Harvesting:
https://endtransplantabuse.org/
http://www.stoporganharvesting.org/
My interview with Dr. Enver Tohti:
https://nofakenews.net/
Ellen Brown's websites:
https://ellenbrown.com/
http://PublicBankingInstitute.org
Ellen's latest article, posted on ScheerPost:
Why the Fed Needs Public Banks/
https://scheerpost.com/2020/12/01/the-fed-needs-public-banks-now-more-than-ever/
Irish Council of Human Rights, mentioned by Fiona Marie Flanagan:
https://ichr.ie/
Professor Tim Canova's 2018 run for Congress:
https://timcanova.com/
Prof Tim Canova's bio:
https://www.law.nova.edu/faculty/full-time-faculty/canova-timothy.html
************************
Previous News Panels:
************************
NEWS PANEL 10:
Report 215 | News Panel 10: Addressing Govt & Police Overreach & Abuse of Powers: Lawsuits & Groups
https://youtu.be/xnYF0r4BL8M
NEWS PANEL 9:
News Panel 9 | Dangers of Agenda 21/Great Reset/COVID Mayhem Vs. Common Sense, Science, New Banking
https://youtu.be/LhdF6es1bh8
NEWS PANEL 8:
Report 210 | News Panel 8 | End Globalist Agendas, Corruption with Local Action, Spiritual Practice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkQZT...
NEWS PANEL 7:
Report #207 | Confronting Dark Connections, Agendas, Evil to End the Long War on Humanity
https://youtu.be/TZq4_XybR1k
NEWS PANEL 6
Report #204 | News Panel 6 with UK Community Leaders: We Do NOT Consent to Another Lockdown
https://youtu.be/2-mx6zlvcwc
NEWS PANEL 5
Report #203 | |News Panel 5: Direct Remedy to State-Run Theft of Children & Property of UK Mothers
https://youtu.be/u2-zMRwESjQ
NEWS PANEL 4
Report #202 | News Panel 4: Possible Remedy for Rampant Networked Crime & Corruption in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/CWYD3PCAEJc
NEWS PANEL 3
Report #200 | News Panel 3: Credible Solutions & Remedies to High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption
https://youtu.be/0JrTKeNjglU
NEWS PANEL 2
Report #198: News Panel on High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption in Banks, Courts, Audit Agencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOafv...
NEWS PANEL 1
Report #196: News Panel with UK Mothers: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/MeQglv3CR0s
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Wide-ranging and educative discussion covering the rise of techno supremacy in China, the DNA and biometrics harvesting of billions for use in large-data databases and AI, the tying of DNA to organ-harvesting and organ-selection in light of the repression and crimes against humanity on the Uyghurs and Falun Gong, the modelling of NWO techno enslavement via repressive social credit systems and vaccine passes, intended rollout of digital currencies worldwide and the great need to stop this tide toward human extinction and digital enslavement via experts in law coming together with honest police, military, scientists worldwide in an international effort to issue emergency injunctions and address all extant crimes against humanity--being permitted and executed indeed by governments worldwide who have failed their pact with the people.
This impassioned and powerful panel was led by: Cyrus A. Parsa, Dr. Enver Tohti, Ellen Brown, Dr. John Reizer, Professor Tim Canova, Michael Ough, Fiona Marie Flanagan and hosted by Michelle Young and Ramola D.
Please share this important panel discussion widely, especially send it to other groups working worldwide with the same aims in mind: to halt the fast-rolling-out techno-enslavement of global Communism, the NWO, Great Reset, Agenda 21/2030.
This panel may be contacted by other groups by sending an email to Michelle Young and Ramola D at: [email protected]. Thanks very much.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Cyrus A. Parsa's video report/film on AI is here: https://theaiorganization.com/huawei-ai-plans-to-rule-bri-on-5g-with-machines-drones-with-ai-digital-brain/
Information on China's Organ Harvesting:
https://endtransplantabuse.org/
http://www.stoporganharvesting.org/
My interview with Dr. Enver Tohti:
https://nofakenews.net/
Ellen Brown's websites:
https://ellenbrown.com/
http://PublicBankingInstitute.org
Ellen's latest article, posted on ScheerPost:
Why the Fed Needs Public Banks/
https://scheerpost.com/2020/12/01/the-fed-needs-public-banks-now-more-than-ever/
Irish Council of Human Rights, mentioned by Fiona Marie Flanagan:
https://ichr.ie/
Professor Tim Canova's 2018 run for Congress:
https://timcanova.com/
Prof Tim Canova's bio:
https://www.law.nova.edu/faculty/full-time-faculty/canova-timothy.html
************************
Previous News Panels:
************************
NEWS PANEL 10:
Report 215 | News Panel 10: Addressing Govt & Police Overreach & Abuse of Powers: Lawsuits & Groups
https://youtu.be/xnYF0r4BL8M
NEWS PANEL 9:
News Panel 9 | Dangers of Agenda 21/Great Reset/COVID Mayhem Vs. Common Sense, Science, New Banking
https://youtu.be/LhdF6es1bh8
NEWS PANEL 8:
Report 210 | News Panel 8 | End Globalist Agendas, Corruption with Local Action, Spiritual Practice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkQZT...
NEWS PANEL 7:
Report #207 | Confronting Dark Connections, Agendas, Evil to End the Long War on Humanity
https://youtu.be/TZq4_XybR1k
NEWS PANEL 6
Report #204 | News Panel 6 with UK Community Leaders: We Do NOT Consent to Another Lockdown
https://youtu.be/2-mx6zlvcwc
NEWS PANEL 5
Report #203 | |News Panel 5: Direct Remedy to State-Run Theft of Children & Property of UK Mothers
https://youtu.be/u2-zMRwESjQ
NEWS PANEL 4
Report #202 | News Panel 4: Possible Remedy for Rampant Networked Crime & Corruption in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/CWYD3PCAEJc
NEWS PANEL 3
Report #200 | News Panel 3: Credible Solutions & Remedies to High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption
https://youtu.be/0JrTKeNjglU
NEWS PANEL 2
Report #198: News Panel on High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption in Banks, Courts, Audit Agencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOafv...
NEWS PANEL 1
Report #196: News Panel with UK Mothers: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/MeQglv3CR0s
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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