FTI Special Report: Escape The CBDC Grid | Segment 3

Segment 3: Liz Gunn, Victoria Rixon, Bryce Wade and Dr Paul Oosterhuis





Full Brodcast Replay - https://rumble.com/v6vqstt-fti-special-report-escape-the-cbdc-gridstacking-gold-and-silver.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





Affiliate link: 👉 ⁠https://bit.ly/FTI777NWPM⁠ 👈





THE GREAT RESET IS HERE — BUT SO IS THE RESISTANCE

Gold. Silver. Truth.





Here is a Special that will help your family - with Jim Ferguson, Wayne Peters, Liz Gunn, Victoria Rixon, Peter Mac Issac - and the Freedom Train International (FTI) guests.





Escape the heavy globalist blanket of control with which they seek to stifle your freedom.





The elites are closing the trap — CBDCs, Digital ID and a plan for total financial surveillance.





But there IS a way out: Gold and Silver.





Real assets equate to real freedom for you, your family and your community.

Please use our official affiliate FTI link if you would like to buy precious metals.





👉 ⁠https://bit.ly/FTI777NWPM⁠ 👈





https://freedomtraininternational.org