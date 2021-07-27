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CDC Admits PCR Tests Failed, Abandons Using Them in Future – FULL SHOW 7/26/21
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552 views • July 27, 2021
Meanwhile, globalists scramble to regain narrative control as Americans awaken to their anti-human, tyrannical agenda! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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