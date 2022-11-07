Create New Account
WHAT’S INSIDE THE JABS? THE TRUTH CONTINUES TO EMERGE
Dave Cullen:

There’s been many scientists on our side of the fence for the past two years who have been warning us about things like graphene oxide and some kind of self-assembling nanotechnology in the jab.


Sounds like something from the Borg from Star Trek. Also sounds in line with Klaus Schwab’s transhumanist vision for humanity in his Fourth Industrial Revolution.


Anyway, let’s take a look at this article from The Spectator, Australia.

Wot’s in the shots?

https://spectator.com.au/2022/11/wots-in-the-shots/

