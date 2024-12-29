⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (29 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of a mechanised brigade of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Volchansk and Tikhoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 40 troops, a motor vehicle, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 152-mm Giatsint-S gun, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade near Kunye, Zapadnoye, Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka, Petropavlovka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Yampol, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks launched by the AFU were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, and a 152-mm D-20 gun. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, engaged formations of two mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade close to Dalneye, Minkovka, Ostrovskogo, Yantarnoye, Razliv, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Two enemy's counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, a tank, a pick-up truck, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of the successful offensive. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on the manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade, a marine brigade, a territorial defence brigade, and an assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Krasnoarmeysk, Zarya, Vozdvizhenka, Dzerzhinsk, Shevchenko, Dachenskoye, Novoolenovka, and Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 11 AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 480 troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, five armoured fighting vehicles, five pick-up trucks, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces advanced further to the depths of the enemy's defence and hit formations of a mechanised brigade, a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade near Ravnopol and Zelenoye Pole of the Donetsk People's Republic. Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, a tank, three motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and a 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware a mechanised brigade, an infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, Sadovoye, and Mikhaylovka (Kherson region).



The AFU lost up to 70 troops, two motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and a Dutch-made Squire reconnaissance radar station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged infrastructure of military airfields, the launch site of unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 137 areas.



▫️ Air defence units shot down 61 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. ▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,813 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,083 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,073 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,621 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.