THE FIRST SEAL

PROPHETIC WORD: THE 1st SEAL

Shared Sept.21, 2020

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, As we’re eagerly watching the signs of the end that are upon us and spending more time with the Lord, you may appreciate this divine revelation the Lord has given me. A couple of nights ago, as I was studying the book of Revelation, the Holy Spirit urged me to re-read chapter 6. At first, I said, ‘Lord, I’ve read that chapter so many times? What did I miss?’ But then, I quickly realized my need to yield to His voice and follow His leading. So, I quickly switched from what I was reading. When the Holy Spirit prompts me that way I know He’s going to share something important.

Rev.6:1-2 I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals. Then I heard one of the four living creatures say in a voice like thunder, “Come!” 2 I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest.

I heard the Lord telling me this seal has already been broken. I said, ‘What!? How is that, Lord?’ He said, do you think that all the government leaders worldwide have orchestrated this covid cover on their own accord, just like that? The Antichrist, although not yet exposed, has been conquering all nations. He has been given a crown (corona) as a cover while he’s hard at work bringing all nations together under his agenda. Then the Holy Spirit brought me to a verse I had previously read but I hadn’t made the connection until He showed me.

Jer.9:3 “They make ready their tongue like a bow, to shoot lies.”

Jer. 9:8 “Their tongue is a deadly arrow; it speaks deceitfully.

The antichrist doesn’t need a physical arrow or army to conquer the nations. He’s been doing that so well with his own lying tongue by deceiving the nations to believe we have a common enemy to fight (cov*d). Meanwhile, he has been bringing nations together, on the same page, to usher in the New World Order government.

Please note: the breaking of the 1st seal does NOT mean the tribulation period has begun. In Daniel 9:27 we are told that the antichrist “will confirm a covenant with many for one ‘seven.’ This event will mark the beginning of the Great Tribulation, but again, this event has NOT taken place yet. Let’s remain watchful at this time and continue to pray fervently. Our nation is in GREAT need of prayer. This is a call to everyone and especially prayer warriors and intercessors who have been called by God specifically for this purpose. Your commitment is greatly needed at this time to intercede for Canada and especially for Ontario. I’m sure you’ve all felt the major spiritual warfare we’re currently battling, day in and day out. It’s tiring rebuking, binding evil spirits, waging war and fighting to bring the enemy’s plans to ruin. I feel it every night, when I finally make it to my bed. It’s been a few months of constant battle with the enemy as he tries hard to get in the way of the Lord’s heavenly agenda. When the Lord first called me to prophecy over Canada, He had me pray over what was the valley full of dead dry bones. But now, as I keep praying and prophesying, the Holy Spirit has begun to whisper to me that the bones are starting to rattle and He told me that eventually they’re going to rise up to a full army. Praise God! And Canada will see the greatest harvest in its history. But, right now, it’s time to pray and intercede. Please join me as this battle is intensifying day after day.

The Lord is urging me right now, as I’m praying before releasing this word, to tell you to get into that secret place with Him and if you haven’t done so already, to ask Him what He is commissioning you to during this season. Ask Him to equip you with all the gifts of the Spirit that you will need to execute your purpose and get ready to witness many supernatural miracles the Lord is going to manifest as we enter the next phase.

God Bless you all. May the Lord keep you in His care and in His love.

