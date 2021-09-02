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When "Infrastructure" Actually Means More Federal Expansion Into Your Life
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10 views • September 02, 2021
As always, when the DC Beast decides to claim they are funding something, there's always more unconstitutional items in that funding than they are authorized to fund. The latest "Infrastructure investment and Jobs Act" (HR 3684) is no different. This criminal, and yes it is criminal, bill funds a ton of unconstitutional, even fascist items the people never authorized in the US Constitution and all of them are aimed at targeting us and our children to be good little communist slaves, which is why the people must call it out and reject it. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose where the money is going and how it unlawfully expands the role of government in our everyday lives.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-infrastructure-actually-means-more-federal-expansion-into-your-life-video/
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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