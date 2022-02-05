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What will come next from NWO after covid ? Svenska efter 3,15
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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20 views • February 05, 2022
1. Important message from Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter, two fantastic dutch women, producers of FallCabal. Be Very Careful. Something will come after Covid. NWO will never give up.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fa7d50f-518a-4715-b061-b341c573fcf4
2. AN AUSTRALIAN FALSE FLAG? FROM MAX IGAN, THE CROWHOUSE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z0I1vpAcM3gq/
3. ARIZONA GOVERNOR CANDIDATE KARI LAKE DESTROYS REPORTER ASKING HER ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION. WHO BELIEVS BIDEN GOT 81 MILLION VOTES.
https://www.brighteon.com/0d95d195-8eaa-40c4-9170-2c0a1e12e209
4. Bizarre Medical Kidnapping: Car Crash Survivor Wakes Up On Hospital Covid Death Protocol. Earlier this week he put out a video that went viral detailing his experience with the hospital’s Covid death protocol after surviving a car crash.
https://rumble.com/vu2qto-bizarre-medical-kidnapping-car-crash-survivor-wakes-up-on-hospital-covid-de.html
5. Messages From The Light Part 12. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ciDHOdss2Q&;t=55s
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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