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What will come next from NWO after covid ? Svenska efter 3,15
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20 views • February 05, 2022
1. Important message from Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter, two fantastic dutch women, producers of FallCabal. Be Very Careful. Something will come after Covid. NWO will never give up.
https://www.brighteon.com/4fa7d50f-518a-4715-b061-b341c573fcf4
2. AN AUSTRALIAN FALSE FLAG? FROM MAX IGAN, THE CROWHOUSE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z0I1vpAcM3gq/
3. ARIZONA GOVERNOR CANDIDATE KARI LAKE DESTROYS REPORTER ASKING HER ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION. WHO BELIEVS BIDEN GOT 81 MILLION VOTES.
https://www.brighteon.com/0d95d195-8eaa-40c4-9170-2c0a1e12e209
4. Bizarre Medical Kidnapping: Car Crash Survivor Wakes Up On Hospital Covid Death Protocol. Earlier this week he put out a video that went viral detailing his experience with the hospital’s Covid death protocol after surviving a car crash.
https://rumble.com/vu2qto-bizarre-medical-kidnapping-car-crash-survivor-wakes-up-on-hospital-covid-de.html
5. Messages From The Light Part 12. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ciDHOdss2Q&;t=55s
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/4fa7d50f-518a-4715-b061-b341c573fcf4
2. AN AUSTRALIAN FALSE FLAG? FROM MAX IGAN, THE CROWHOUSE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z0I1vpAcM3gq/
3. ARIZONA GOVERNOR CANDIDATE KARI LAKE DESTROYS REPORTER ASKING HER ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION. WHO BELIEVS BIDEN GOT 81 MILLION VOTES.
https://www.brighteon.com/0d95d195-8eaa-40c4-9170-2c0a1e12e209
4. Bizarre Medical Kidnapping: Car Crash Survivor Wakes Up On Hospital Covid Death Protocol. Earlier this week he put out a video that went viral detailing his experience with the hospital’s Covid death protocol after surviving a car crash.
https://rumble.com/vu2qto-bizarre-medical-kidnapping-car-crash-survivor-wakes-up-on-hospital-covid-de.html
5. Messages From The Light Part 12. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ciDHOdss2Q&;t=55s
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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