'Intentional' S2E16 Thursday 10-2-25 'Live'

"Covid Cronyism" with Guests Rafaela (Rachel) Cadena and AJ DePriest
It's time to Be Intentional! Principal Number One: 'Follow The Money!'. Financial Incentives were given for Covid "Covered Countermeasures". With the fraud, waste and abuse being exposed, the 'crime against humanity' must obtain accountability and justice...Federal and State!
