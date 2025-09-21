This Saint News 9/21/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week:Lotta Charlie Kirk stuff so I had to make it its own video... look for it later today. Also y'all can head over to Daddyflirt.com... FlirtRadio is in effect--music programming that keeps your spirit in mind. And this week in the news... We'll touch on the Charlie Kirk/Israel connection. Then, more Jimmy Kimmel stuff than I really had a stomach for, but here we are. To cleanse the palate, we'll talk about aliens after that. And are you familiar with "The Eternal Now?" I can't wait to show you. We've got reverse "cancel culture" in the Headlines, and as usual fam, we'll wrap it all up with the Fun Stuff.
Robinson's Texts Raise Questions
https://rumble.com/v6z3iqs-geoengineering-action-robinsons-texts-raise-questions-covid-shot-in-dna-dai.html
What the GENIUS ACT Will Soon Bring
https://x.com/i/status/1968382417179435254
Slavery in Sudan and Congo
https://x.com/i/status/1968046317097349394
Do you understand why the left wants to abolish the nuclear family?https://x.com/i/status/1963696798058545166
Whitney Webb gives a history of Palantir
https://x.com/i/status/1968894113333346528
Cloaked Alien captured in Canada!!!
https://x.com/AbbottEddi5270/status/1968085828028207565
Local ABC affiliates are calling me nonstop to share just how dead Kimmel’s show really was….
https://x.com/i/status/1969171286309158998
You’re crazy for wanting answers about Charlie Kirk.
https://x.com/i/status/1969423412654174315
Charlie Kirk was exactly right to question whether or not Israel had a stand down order on October 7
https://x.com/i/status/1969160879078842609
This is just bread and circuses.
https://x.com/i/status/1968888622263804129
They said they got DNA. They've said a lot of things.https://x.com/i/status/1969018639647957036
Retired Navy Seal Commander says this was a professional hithttps://x.com/i/status/1968127425134674266
250 U.S. legislators are in Israel promoting the “50 states 1 Israel” project
https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1967665490786230542
Obama insisted he’s better than Republicans because he isn’t divisive and doesn’t demonize the other side …. and then proceeded to demonize them.
https://x.com/bungarsargon/status/1968646155111112907