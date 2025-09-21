This Saint News 9/21/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week:Lotta Charlie Kirk stuff so I had to make it its own video... look for it later today. Also y'all can head over to Daddyflirt.com... FlirtRadio is in effect--music programming that keeps your spirit in mind. And this week in the news... We'll touch on the Charlie Kirk/Israel connection. Then, more Jimmy Kimmel stuff than I really had a stomach for, but here we are. To cleanse the palate, we'll talk about aliens after that. And are you familiar with "The Eternal Now?" I can't wait to show you. We've got reverse "cancel culture" in the Headlines, and as usual fam, we'll wrap it all up with the Fun Stuff.





Robinson's Texts Raise Questions

https://rumble.com/v6z3iqs-geoengineering-action-robinsons-texts-raise-questions-covid-shot-in-dna-dai.html





What the GENIUS ACT Will Soon Bring

https://x.com/i/status/1968382417179435254

Slavery in Sudan and Congo

https://x.com/i/status/1968046317097349394

Do you understand why the left wants to abolish the nuclear family?https://x.com/i/status/1963696798058545166

Whitney Webb gives a history of Palantir

https://x.com/i/status/1968894113333346528

Cloaked Alien captured in Canada!!!

https://x.com/AbbottEddi5270/status/1968085828028207565

Local ABC affiliates are calling me nonstop to share just how dead Kimmel’s show really was….

https://x.com/i/status/1969171286309158998

You’re crazy for wanting answers about Charlie Kirk.

https://x.com/i/status/1969423412654174315

Charlie Kirk was exactly right to question whether or not Israel had a stand down order on October 7

https://x.com/i/status/1969160879078842609

This is just bread and circuses.

https://x.com/i/status/1968888622263804129

They said they got DNA. They've said a lot of things.https://x.com/i/status/1969018639647957036

Retired Navy Seal Commander says this was a professional hithttps://x.com/i/status/1968127425134674266

250 U.S. legislators are in Israel promoting the “50 states 1 Israel” project

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1967665490786230542

Obama insisted he’s better than Republicans because he isn’t divisive and doesn’t demonize the other side …. and then proceeded to demonize them.

https://x.com/bungarsargon/status/1968646155111112907