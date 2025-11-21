RT News - November 21 2025 2PM GMT

November 21, 2025

rt.com





The Kremlin says no Ukraine peace proposal has come through official channels despite reported talks between Kiev and Washington. Russia maintains it's sticking to the framework discussed in Anchorage. The EU calls urgent consultations with Zelensky in a desperate attempt to join Trump's peace talks, as Brussels appears sidelined from the negotiating table. RT visits a West Bank village gripped by settler violence, as brutal attacks are seen on a near daily basis. Benjamin Netanyahu's government claims it is looking to crack down on the extremist perpetrators.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515