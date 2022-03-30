The Correlation Between Taking Down the CCP and Xi Jinping

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On March 27th, Miles Guo answered a question in a live broadcast, explaining in detail the relationship between the taking down of the evil system of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping. He emphasized that taking down the CCP is the only option for the Chinese people to be able to live in peace in the world. Taking down the CCP does not depend on the United States but only on the Chinese people themselves.