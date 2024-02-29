Just Three Drops - The Strange Story of MMS

Feature documentary tracing the story of MMS, the Miracle Mineral Solution, from Jim Humble's discovery right up to the Plandemic and beyond. Including exclusive interviews with Andreas Kalcker, Kerri Rivera and Mark and Joseph Grenon along with contributions from Jim Humble and Sacha Stone.
Do you believe in miracles?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.