Just Three Drops - The Strange Story of MMS
Feature documentary tracing the story of MMS, the Miracle Mineral Solution, from Jim Humble's discovery right up to the Plandemic and beyond. Including exclusive interviews with Andreas Kalcker, Kerri Rivera and Mark and Joseph Grenon along with contributions from Jim Humble and Sacha Stone.

Do you believe in miracles?


