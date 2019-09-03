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New Bureaucracy: HARPA, Weaponized Surveillance & Anticipatory Intel
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145 views • September 03, 2019
Palantir is bringing weaponized surveillance from Fallujah to the streets of LA. With funding from CIA & a client list that includes NSA, all branches of the military & the CDC, what is this company doing that the CEO bragged they wouldn’t be able to do if there were public scrutiny? And what is the new bureaucracy, HARPA, that’s being proposed?
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