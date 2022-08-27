BREITBART's Film 'My Son Hunter' | Trailer Debut

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Trailer and review by Devin Nunes, Don Trump Jr, Robert Davi, Peter Schweizer, Alex Marlow. Release date - Sept 7, 2022
A sneak peek at this incredible new film when the trailer streams LIVE for the first time on Truth Social. A panel of who’s who in conservative voices and leaders will discuss the trailer and the making of the film, which in the words of Director Robert Davi, is as if the laptop exploded onto the screen. Devin Nunes, Don Trump Jr, Robert Davi, Peter Schweizer, Alex Marlow.