Died Suddenly (2022) - COVID 19 Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
862 followers
179 views • 1 month ago

5 billion vaccinated worldwide, and many are dying suddenly. Is this the greatest orchestrated die-off in the history of the world? 

 

Why do we never believe them? For centuries, the global elite have broadcast their intentions to depopulate the world - even to the point of carving them into stone. And yet… we never seem to believe them. 

 

The Stew Peters Network is proud to present DIED SUDDENLY, from the award winning filmmakers, Matthew Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer. 

 

They are the minds behind WATCH THE WATER and THESE LITTLE ONES, and now have a damning presentation on the truth about the greatest ongoing mass genocide in human history. 

 

fake newssafe and effectivevaccinationvaccinedepopulationheart attackpopulation controlvaersblood clotsmiscarriagesautopsyventilatorsremdesivircovid vaccineliability protectionstew peterspulmonary embolismembalmerfibrous clotsembalmingpostmortemmonopoly mediafiber mass clotsmicro clotsembolisms
