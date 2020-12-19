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John P.A. loannidis — Coronavirus Health Policies Lacked Evidence, Politics Subverted Science
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45 views • December 19, 2020
“And I worry that many people in public health are very weak in research methodology…
Many of them have very strong beliefs. And this means that often they go into war without really knowing what they’re doing."
— John P.A. loannidis (Professor Of Medicine, Of Epidemiology and Population Health, Stanford University)
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/john-loannidis-coronavirus-health-policies-lacked-evidence/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
The original interview is 46 minutes. I reduced it to 21 minutes. Like Dr Hodkinson, Professor Ioannidis this year has been censored by YouTube, and has like Dr Hodkinson received death threats. At one point the severity of which left him fearing for the life of his elderly mother.
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1gZH8M78
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
Many of them have very strong beliefs. And this means that often they go into war without really knowing what they’re doing."
— John P.A. loannidis (Professor Of Medicine, Of Epidemiology and Population Health, Stanford University)
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/john-loannidis-coronavirus-health-policies-lacked-evidence/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
The original interview is 46 minutes. I reduced it to 21 minutes. Like Dr Hodkinson, Professor Ioannidis this year has been censored by YouTube, and has like Dr Hodkinson received death threats. At one point the severity of which left him fearing for the life of his elderly mother.
*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1gZH8M78
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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