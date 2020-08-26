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The War In Afghanistan | Erik Prince and Stefan Molyneux
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11 views • August 26, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3794/the-war-in-afghanistan-erik-prince-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3794-the-war-in-afghanistan-erik-prince-and-stefan-molyneux
Afghanistan is an expensive disaster for the United States of America. Erik Prince joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his proposal for the ongoing war in Afghanistan, the suggestion that a private military force could provide the skeletal structure to the Afghan soldiers, how his plan compared to H.R McMaster's suggested troop surge and the skeptics suggestion to simply leave the middle east all-together.
Erik Prince is a U.S. Navy Seal veteran, the founder and former CEO of private security company Blackwater USA, the head of Frontier Resource Group and the chairman of Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group Ltd. Prince is also the author of “Civilian Warriors: The Inside Story of Blackwater and the Unsung Heroes of the War on Terror.”
Civilian Warriors: The Inside Story of Blackwater and the Unsung Heroes of the War on Terror: http://www.fdrurl.com/blackwater
The MacArthur Model for Afghanistan: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-macarthur-model-for-afghanistan-1496269058
Frontier Resource Group: http://www.frontierresourcegroup.com
Frontier Services Group Ltd: http://www.fsgroup.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3794/the-war-in-afghanistan-erik-prince-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3794-the-war-in-afghanistan-erik-prince-and-stefan-molyneux
Afghanistan is an expensive disaster for the United States of America. Erik Prince joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his proposal for the ongoing war in Afghanistan, the suggestion that a private military force could provide the skeletal structure to the Afghan soldiers, how his plan compared to H.R McMaster's suggested troop surge and the skeptics suggestion to simply leave the middle east all-together.
Erik Prince is a U.S. Navy Seal veteran, the founder and former CEO of private security company Blackwater USA, the head of Frontier Resource Group and the chairman of Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group Ltd. Prince is also the author of “Civilian Warriors: The Inside Story of Blackwater and the Unsung Heroes of the War on Terror.”
Civilian Warriors: The Inside Story of Blackwater and the Unsung Heroes of the War on Terror: http://www.fdrurl.com/blackwater
The MacArthur Model for Afghanistan: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-macarthur-model-for-afghanistan-1496269058
Frontier Resource Group: http://www.frontierresourcegroup.com
Frontier Services Group Ltd: http://www.fsgroup.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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