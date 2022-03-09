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Pentagon Funded Bio-Weapons Labs in the Ukraine
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14 views • March 09, 2022
This is why I love Infowars.com! Alex and his crew at banned.video always find information that the Media will not cover. The Reese Report is an excellent example of this. You can find more of his content at https://rumble.com/c/c-659545 or https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese. This video is only going p as a Test while I figure out how to best se my Brighteon platform. I figured I might as well share information that I find very informative while I learn how to create my own content.
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