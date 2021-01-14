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Almost There! Rapture!
Generation2434
Generation2434
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191 views • January 14, 2021
Guys, we're almost there! The Rapture of the Church, where we are caught up to be with Jesus is so close. Stand firm, hold fast, lean not on your own understanding, trust in The Lord! We're going home soon. (This video is for commentary purposes and no rights are claimed)

2 Thessalonians 2:7-8
"For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work. Only He who now restrains it will do so until He is out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will kill with the breath of His mouth and bring to nothing by the appearance of His coming."

🚨How to get saved⬇️
Brother Chad's video on "You Can Know You Are Saved":
https://youtu.be/PBfsPphGSeE

Romans 10:9-10
Because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.

Ephesians 2:8-10
For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.

1 Corinthians 15:3-4
For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures,

John 3:16-21
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God. And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.”

‭‭John‬ ‭12:25-26
“Whoever loves his life loses it, and whoever hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life. If anyone serves me, he must follow me; and where I am, there will my servant be also. If anyone serves me, the Father will honor him.”‬‬
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harpazorapturestar warsthe rapturejesus is coming soonrapture is soonthe rapture is almost heredeath star scene
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