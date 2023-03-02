Welcome To Proverbs Club.Proverbs Instill Judicious Action.

Proverbs 1:3 (NIV).

3) for receiving instruction in prudent behavior,

doing what is right and just and fair;

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Proverbs reveal reasonable and acceptable conduct for the Narrow Path.

