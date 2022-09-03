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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 1, 2022
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127 views • September 03, 2022

🔻 Kharkiv Region

▪️Russian troops disrupted the start of an offensive by the Ukrainian units that had reached their deployment lines near Rus'ka Lozova.

▪️Intense rocket and artillery strikes resulting in heavy losses of equipment and personnel forced the AFU command to abandon its plans.

🔻 Rubtsi

▪️In the village of Rubtsi, Ukrainian units launched a missile attack on the Emergency Service base consisting of three buildings and equipment storage space.

▪️According to preliminary reports, 13 emergency workers were killed and nine injured. Debris removal is ongoing at the site, the buildings have been completely destroyed.

🔻 Bakhmut

▪️In the Bakhmut (Artemivsk) direction, the configuration of the front has not changed significantly: positional fighting in the eastern outskirts of the city continues.

🔻 Enerhodar/Zaporizhzhya NPP

▪️At 6.20 Moscow time in the river bank three kilometres north-east of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the AFU carried out a landing of two sabotage groups with a total number of up to 60 people.

▪️The saboteurs were blocked by units of the Russian National Guard and the Russian Armed Forces. Army aviation helicopters were involved in destroying the AFU' groups.

▪️Around 7.00 Moscow time, an attempted AFU landing on two self-propelled barges from Nikopol was foiled. Both vessels were sunk as a result of the shelling.

🔻 Mykolaiv – Kryvyi Rih direction

▪️The AFU offensive in Kherson slowed down on the fourth day. The enemy has suspended its attempts to actively advance on Russian positions in almost all sections of the front.

▪️The Ukrainian command is mobilizing additional forces to conduct another offensive attempt and expand its zone of control, primarily near Kostromka and Vysokopillya.

Source @rybar


Keywords
ukrainehighlightsrussian military operation1st september 2022
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