Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 1, 2022

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🔻 Kharkiv Region
▪️Russian troops disrupted the start of an offensive by the Ukrainian units that had reached their deployment lines near Rus'ka Lozova.
▪️Intense rocket and artillery strikes resulting in heavy losses of equipment and personnel forced the AFU command to abandon its plans.
🔻 Rubtsi
▪️In the village of Rubtsi, Ukrainian units launched a missile attack on the Emergency Service base consisting of three buildings and equipment storage space.
▪️According to preliminary reports, 13 emergency workers were killed and nine injured. Debris removal is ongoing at the site, the buildings have been completely destroyed.
🔻 Bakhmut
▪️In the Bakhmut (Artemivsk) direction, the configuration of the front has not changed significantly: positional fighting in the eastern outskirts of the city continues.
🔻 Enerhodar/Zaporizhzhya NPP
▪️At 6.20 Moscow time in the river bank three kilometres north-east of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the AFU carried out a landing of two sabotage groups with a total number of up to 60 people.
▪️The saboteurs were blocked by units of the Russian National Guard and the Russian Armed Forces. Army aviation helicopters were involved in destroying the AFU' groups.
▪️Around 7.00 Moscow time, an attempted AFU landing on two self-propelled barges from Nikopol was foiled. Both vessels were sunk as a result of the shelling.
🔻 Mykolaiv – Kryvyi Rih direction
▪️The AFU offensive in Kherson slowed down on the fourth day. The enemy has suspended its attempts to actively advance on Russian positions in almost all sections of the front.
▪️The Ukrainian command is mobilizing additional forces to conduct another offensive attempt and expand its zone of control, primarily near Kostromka and Vysokopillya.
Source @rybar