PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 16: Importance of Truth 101

What is the value of truth? Well, the court system is built upon it and manufacturers rely upon the exactness of the physical laws to make good products. Truth is the cornerstone of our existence and everything begins to break down when we deviate from it.

God is light, truth and holiness whereas Satan is darkness, lies and sin. This is the foundation for the Christian faith because all truth begins with Jesus, who told us that God must be worshiped in Spirit and in truth. It is important to be honest with yourself because liars are rejected in the kingdom of God.

It is therefore vital to be straightforward in business, not lying on your taxes and keeping any promises you make, because wishful promises end up as nothing but lies. The good news is that when we listen to the Holy Spirit, He will guide us into all truth. In the future during the 1,000 year kingdom, Jerusalem will be known as the city of truth.

If you want to walk with God, it is up to you to walk in holiness and not partake in lies. This transformation will radically change your life. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1556.pdf

RLJ-1556 -- JULY 10, 2016

