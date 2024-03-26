Create New Account
Inception of Self-Judgement, How We Learn to Self-Judge, Taught to Judge Yourself, Judged by Others, Avoidance of Emotional Projection
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/INlEEYZ_mbI

20120121 Relationship With God - The Experiment


Cut:

44m08s - 51m17s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“SELF-JUDGEMENT THOUGH WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT IT, CAN ONLY HAVE ENTERED YOU TROUGHT THE PROCESS.”

@ 44m32s


“THE ONLY WAY THAT WE CAN LEARN TO JUDGE OURSELVES IS BY SOMEBODY JUDGING US FIRST.”

@ 45m48s


“CAN YOU SEE THAT SEL-JUDGEMENT HAS TO HAVE IT’S INCEPTION IN SOMEBODY ELSE JUDGING YOU. YOU LEARN OVER A PERIOD OF TIME THAT THE WAY TO GET AWAY FROM ANOTHER PERSON’S JUDGEMENT OF YOU IS TO JUDGE YOURSELF BEFORE THEY GET TO JUDGE YOU.”

@ 47m40s


