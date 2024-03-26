Inception of Self-Judgement, How We Learn to Self-Judge, Taught to Judge Yourself, Judged by Others, Avoidance of Emotional Projection

Full Original:
20120121 Relationship With God - The Experiment
Cut:
44m08s - 51m17s
Website:
*************
“SELF-JUDGEMENT THOUGH WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT IT, CAN ONLY HAVE ENTERED YOU TROUGHT THE PROCESS.”
@ 44m32s
“THE ONLY WAY THAT WE CAN LEARN TO JUDGE OURSELVES IS BY SOMEBODY JUDGING US FIRST.”
@ 45m48s
“CAN YOU SEE THAT SEL-JUDGEMENT HAS TO HAVE IT’S INCEPTION IN SOMEBODY ELSE JUDGING YOU. YOU LEARN OVER A PERIOD OF TIME THAT THE WAY TO GET AWAY FROM ANOTHER PERSON’S JUDGEMENT OF YOU IS TO JUDGE YOURSELF BEFORE THEY GET TO JUDGE YOU.”
@ 47m40s
