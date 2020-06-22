© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Andrew Kaufman - COVID 19 Vaccine Genetically Modifying Humans(Second Interview)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • June 22, 2020
MIRRORED from : psychoNWO
This is the second interview with Spiro Skouras and Dr Andrew Kaufman which discuses the new coronavirus Adeno vaccine which is designed to permanently modify human DNA. The first video was quickly approaching 100k views when YouTube removed it. Reuters also published an inaccurate report attempting to debunk Dr. Kaufman's claims that the new COVID-19 DNA vaccine would genetically modify humans. In this interview, Dr Kaufman sets the record straight.
This is the second interview with Spiro Skouras and Dr Andrew Kaufman which discuses the new coronavirus Adeno vaccine which is designed to permanently modify human DNA. The first video was quickly approaching 100k views when YouTube removed it. Reuters also published an inaccurate report attempting to debunk Dr. Kaufman's claims that the new COVID-19 DNA vaccine would genetically modify humans. In this interview, Dr Kaufman sets the record straight.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.