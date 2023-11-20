Compel Them To Come In-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 19 2023

Last night we took the NTEB Street Preaching Team to downtown Saint Augustine to hand out gospel tracts and preach Paul's gospel of the kingdom of God as we do every year at this time. We had a full house as upwards of 20,000 souls were walking the streets to celebrate the annual Nights Of Lights holiday festival. In the midst of this very modern 21st-century event, I was reminded that street preaching and witnessing for the Lord Jesus Christ is the original ministry given to Christians to carry out as we wait for the His soon return to come get us. Our theme last night was God's amazing love for sinners, and we preached on John 3:16 and Romans 10:13 the entire time. We had a box filled with around 1,000 gospel tracts, a couple of hundred of which had little candy canes taped to the back of them. We witnessed to thousands, and we prayed for, prayed with and prayed over every soul who stopped to talk with us. John was a teenager who said the he couldn't get saved because 'he was too bad', and we prayed over him and asked the Lord to make Himself real to John. Keep him in your prayers this week. We've been preaching on the streets on the same corner for over a decade now, we stopped counting after handing out a million tracts and seeing dozens pray to get saved. Today on this Sunday Service, I want to call you to go out into the 'highways and hedges' where you live, compel them to come in to partake of God's awesome love for sinners, and show them how they can be 'washed in the blood' of Jesus Christ.



