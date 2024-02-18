Create New Account
1101 Renewing A Right Mind In Christ
For Such a Time as This
Published 13 hours ago

Join Christian World View News - usually streamed live 1st and 3rd Saturdays.

10:30 AM Prayers and Testimonials, 11:30 Current Events, 1 PM Teachings.

The phone call-in number is 304-591-6993. (Only one call before 11:30 and one after)

Our Rumble Video Channel - https://rumble.com/user/DocHudok50/

Ministry Website is www.pastorbutch.com or www.calltodecision.com

Order and Info 304-846-4448 or 800-777-4403 Thurs. 8-4PM

Keywords
pastorphilcall to decisionctdmphilliphudokbutchpaughcwvnchristian world view news

