MUST HEAR****JUST A MAN SPEAKING PART 51****

Must hear testimony. Please watch all videos (Part 1-51) in order to receive full testimony and message. If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. Repent and be baptized in his true name 'Yashaya' and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.





If you don't know Christ Hebrew name, watch on this platform the video titled, "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST". Pray to Christ Yashaya to join you with brothers and sisters in the truth, that are like minded. Where two or three are gathered in Christ name, he is in the midst. You must know his true name and his name was not 'Jesus'. He had an ancient Hebrew name. Be encouraged all of you and we pray that this testimony will bring you to Christ. Praying for you all and pray for us. Blessings. Acts 2:38.





HERB FREEDOM website for remedies, information, etc.,:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/





Herb Freedom youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ