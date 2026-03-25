"The Strait of Hormuz is my territory."

Iran's Yazdā underwater drone introduces itself.

8 meters long. Electric propulsion. Zero noise. Range of 600 km on a single charge. Operates at 200 meters depth. Carries 200 kg of explosives.

Its target today was the HMS Anson, a nuclear-powered British submarine just arrived in the Arabian Sea.

U.S. warships. UK submarines. Commercial tankers.

"Welcome to your worst nightmare."

Cynthia... I posted a US tanker video yesterday that was hit by an underwater drone.