Iran's Yazdā underwater drone introduces itself - "The Strait of Hormuz is my territory"

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"The Strait of Hormuz is my territory."
Iran's Yazdā underwater drone introduces itself.
8 meters long. Electric propulsion. Zero noise. Range of 600 km on a single charge. Operates at 200 meters depth. Carries 200 kg of explosives.
Its target today was the HMS Anson, a nuclear-powered British submarine just arrived in the Arabian Sea.
U.S. warships. UK submarines. Commercial tankers.
"Welcome to your worst nightmare."
Cynthia... I posted a US tanker video yesterday that was hit by an underwater drone.