【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Retired government official Jon Ringel: US should completely decouple from the CCP and build up its manufacturing base. Communist China moved further away from democracy and we moved closer to CCP instead of the opposite. Retired USSS official Marisa Ringel: I just want to give a big shout out to all the very brave Chinese citizens that are trying to speak out, please educate yourselves about the other options of government other than the CCP





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 退休政府官员乔恩·林格尔：美国必须与中共完全脱钩并建立自己的制造业基地。中共国与民主渐行渐远，我们正向中共方向发展，而不是中共向美国方向发展。退休特勤局官员玛丽莎·林格尔：我只想极力称赞所有那些一直在努力发声的勇敢中国公民，请教育你们自己，除了中共，你们还可以选择别的政府。





