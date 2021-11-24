© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the US government can take anything from you for no reason (educational video)
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • November 24, 2021
The government can take anything from you for no reason - your cash, cars, even your entire home. It's called civil asset forfeiture.
Not to be confused with criminal forfeiture, which requires conviction of a defendant with proof beyond reasonable doubt, civil asset forfeiture allows the government to take your money or property of whatever value or amount, without you ever being convicted, charged, investigated or prosecuted. It is a civil action against an object, not a person, so no evidence of crime needs to be provided. Whatever the government takes is immediately put to use, auctioned for sale or kept for their own use if they like your stuff.
Links:
https://www.justice.gov/afp/reports-0
https://www.justice.gov/afms/fy2020-asset-forfeiture-fund-reports-congress
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/04/25/how-oklahoma-cops-took-53000-from-a-burmese-christian-band-a-church-in-omaha-and-an-orphanage-in-thailand/
https://oklahomawatch.org/2016/06/07/new-front-in-civil-forfeiture-okla-authorities-get-devices-to-seize-funds-loaded-onto-prepaid-cards/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/oklahoma-police-erad_n_57584060e4b0e39a28ac2083
https://drugpolicy.org/sites/default/files/Drug_Policy_Alliance_Above_the_Law_Civil_Asset_Forfeiture_in_California.pdf
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2013/08/12/taken
original video date: 2021
Source:
https://twitter.com/The_HatedOne_
https://www.bitchute.com/TheHatedOne/
https://www.reddit.com/r/thehatedone/
https://www.minds.com/The_HatedOne
Not to be confused with criminal forfeiture, which requires conviction of a defendant with proof beyond reasonable doubt, civil asset forfeiture allows the government to take your money or property of whatever value or amount, without you ever being convicted, charged, investigated or prosecuted. It is a civil action against an object, not a person, so no evidence of crime needs to be provided. Whatever the government takes is immediately put to use, auctioned for sale or kept for their own use if they like your stuff.
Links:
https://www.justice.gov/afp/reports-0
https://www.justice.gov/afms/fy2020-asset-forfeiture-fund-reports-congress
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/04/25/how-oklahoma-cops-took-53000-from-a-burmese-christian-band-a-church-in-omaha-and-an-orphanage-in-thailand/
https://oklahomawatch.org/2016/06/07/new-front-in-civil-forfeiture-okla-authorities-get-devices-to-seize-funds-loaded-onto-prepaid-cards/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/oklahoma-police-erad_n_57584060e4b0e39a28ac2083
https://drugpolicy.org/sites/default/files/Drug_Policy_Alliance_Above_the_Law_Civil_Asset_Forfeiture_in_California.pdf
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2013/08/12/taken
original video date: 2021
Source:
https://twitter.com/The_HatedOne_
https://www.bitchute.com/TheHatedOne/
https://www.reddit.com/r/thehatedone/
https://www.minds.com/The_HatedOne
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.