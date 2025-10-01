What Happens When Jesus Raises LAZARUS from the Dead?

Join us as we explore one of the most remarkable miracles in the Bible, the raising of Lazarus from the dead by Jesus. This extraordinary event is a testament to Jesus' power and authority over life and death. In this video, we'll delve into the story of Lazarus, his illness, and his ultimate resurrection, and what this miracle reveals about Jesus' divine nature and his message of hope and salvation. Discover the significance of this event in the context of Jesus' ministry and its impact on his disciples and the people around him. Learn about the biblical account of Lazarus' raising and its relevance to our lives today, and be inspired by the power and love of Jesus Christ.





