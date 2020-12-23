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Frequency Controlled Intellect Is Real 3
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190 views • December 23, 2020
Last part before the [would be holidays]- Now the media is in control and doing the bidding of the Corporate Industrial Military Complex- They are closing in on the guns- Will there be much war in the US? For some, the war in the US is over and they are dead- Next videos are going deeper into the 5G and Covid19 Scamdemic-- 5G is a DEW and is a WMD- Remember this and tell those who ask how can they do what they do? gwt
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