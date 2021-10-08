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Arch Linux HowTo
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218 views • October 08, 2021
This video describes how to install and run Firejail Security Sandbox on Arch Linux systems.
The steps are as follows:
1. Install Firejail software using pacman package manager:
$ sudo pacman -S firejail
2. Configure the sandbox - this step integrates the sandbox with your desktop manager.
$ sudo firecfg
3. Enable AppArmor. Starting with version 0.9.62, AppArmor is enabled automatically during configuration (step 2 above).
$ sudo apparmor_parser -r /etc/apparmor.d/firejail-default
Originally published by AddictiveTipsTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CcnEIZ-4
AddictiveTips website: https://addictivetips.com
The steps are as follows:
1. Install Firejail software using pacman package manager:
$ sudo pacman -S firejail
2. Configure the sandbox - this step integrates the sandbox with your desktop manager.
$ sudo firecfg
3. Enable AppArmor. Starting with version 0.9.62, AppArmor is enabled automatically during configuration (step 2 above).
$ sudo apparmor_parser -r /etc/apparmor.d/firejail-default
Originally published by AddictiveTipsTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CcnEIZ-4
AddictiveTips website: https://addictivetips.com
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