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The ATF is going to start kicking in the doors of people that purchased forced reset triggers for AR-15's. I sincerely hope many of them lose their lives while trying to do so.
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156 views • January 27, 2022
The ATF is going to start kicking in the doors of people that purchased forced reset triggers for AR-15's.
I sincerely hope many of them lose their lives while trying to do so.
I sincerely hope many of them lose their lives while trying to do so.
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