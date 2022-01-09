Dr. Richard M Fleming Scientifically Explains How COVID-19 is a Bio-weapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Why SARS-CoV-2 is a Gain-of-Function Bio-weapon and not a vaccine
The creation of the virus is punishable under international law
How the RNA in the shot changes our DNA
The various successful treatments for the virus
⚒️ RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
No Vaccine Shirt (Tina wore in show): https://bit.ly/TruthBombShirts
👀 INVESTIGATE FURTHER WITH DR. RICHARD M FLEMING
Is Covid-19 A Bioweapon? A Scientific Investigation: https://bit.ly/DRFLEMINGBOOK
Take Legal Action: https://www.flemingmethod.com/copy-of-fleming-method-1
Masterclass Video on SARS-CoV-2: https://youtu.be/ZJ0MYmKY8_U
The Delta Variant: https://www.flemingmethod.com/the-delta-variant
Covid Research: https://www.flemingmethod.com/documentation
Fauci’s Emails & FDA Evidence Knowledge of Shedding: https://bit.ly/FAUCIEMAILS
Best Evidence Based Treatment Considerations: https://bit.ly/FLEMINGTREATMENTS
eBooks: https://www.flemingmethod.com/copy-of-videos
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. RICHARD M FLEMING
Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Doctor_I_am_The
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX3QyQcD7CpH6VQIZl-WF1w
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Dr%20Richard%20M%20Fleming
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour