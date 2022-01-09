BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Richard M Fleming Scientifically Explains How COVID-19 is a Bio-weapon
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
711 views • January 09, 2022
With 53-years of research as a physicist, nuclear cardiologist and attorney, Dr. Richard M Fleming developed the InflammoThrombotic Disease theory for heart disease, cancer, and infections like SARS-CoV-2 in 1994. He explains in detail how the COVID-19 jab is not a vaccine and how this is a violation of the biological weapons convention treaty punishable under international law. Learn what you can do to help combat the inflammation if you already got the jab.


TAKEAWAYS

Why SARS-CoV-2 is a Gain-of-Function Bio-weapon and not a vaccine

The creation of the virus is punishable under international law

How the RNA in the shot changes our DNA

The various successful treatments for the virus


⚒️ RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
No Vaccine Shirt (Tina wore in show): https://bit.ly/TruthBombShirts

👀 INVESTIGATE FURTHER WITH DR. RICHARD M FLEMING
Is Covid-19 A Bioweapon? A Scientific Investigation: https://bit.ly/DRFLEMINGBOOK
Take Legal Action: https://www.flemingmethod.com/copy-of-fleming-method-1
Masterclass Video on SARS-CoV-2: https://youtu.be/ZJ0MYmKY8_U
The Delta Variant: https://www.flemingmethod.com/the-delta-variant
Covid Research: https://www.flemingmethod.com/documentation
Fauci’s Emails & FDA Evidence Knowledge of Shedding: https://bit.ly/FAUCIEMAILS
Best Evidence Based Treatment Considerations: https://bit.ly/FLEMINGTREATMENTS
eBooks: https://www.flemingmethod.com/copy-of-videos

🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. RICHARD M FLEMING
Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Doctor_I_am_The
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX3QyQcD7CpH6VQIZl-WF1w
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Dr%20Richard%20M%20Fleming

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
cancervaccineweaponheart diseaseinflammationphysicistjabbio-weaponshotsarscovid19covidrichard flemingjabbednuclear cardiologisttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS Opens Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation Health Risks, Seeks Public Comment by Oct. 21

HHS Opens Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation Health Risks, Seeks Public Comment by Oct. 21

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Stair Climbing to Longevity

Study Links Stair Climbing to Longevity

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links High Polyphenol Intake to Reduced Risk of Short Telomeres

Study Links High Polyphenol Intake to Reduced Risk of Short Telomeres

Coco Somers
Mugwort May Support Digestion and Skin Health, Report Says

Mugwort May Support Digestion and Skin Health, Report Says

Iva Greene
Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Cassie B.
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy