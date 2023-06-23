Create New Account
Bargaining Away America’s Nuclear Future
The New American
The escalating tensions in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have rekindled Cold War fears of yesteryear about the possibility of nuclear war between Russia and the United States. Meanwhile, Communist China’s buildup of nuclear weapons and increasingly aggressive stance toward Taiwan have injected new worries into the old East-West superpower rivalry. Are we edging closer to the apocalypse? 

Also, investigative journalist William F. Jasper and The New American’s publisher Dennis Behreandt dive deep into a discussion about various treacherous moves those within our government — including Hillary Clinton and Robert Mueller — have made regarding our nation’s nuclear power capabilities.  

