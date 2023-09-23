Quo Vadis





Sep 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Prophecy to Venerable Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres





Mother Mariana is linked mysteriously to our times by the visions Our Lady showed her of the 20th Century over 350 years ago.





This apparition of Our Lady of Good Success has been approved by the Church and Mother Mariana has been declared Venerable.





Here is the prophecy of Our Lady to Mother Mariana from January 21, 1610:





“Thus, I make it known to you that from the end of the 19th century and from shortly after the middle of the 20th century, in what is today the Colony and will then be the Republic of Ecuador, the passions will erupt and there will be a total corruption of customs, for Satan will reign almost completely by means of the Masonic Sects.





They will focus principally on the children in order to sustain this general corruption.





Woe to the children of these times!





It will be difficult to receive the Sacrament of Baptism and also the Sacrament of Confirmation.





They will receive the Sacrament of Confession only if they remain in Catholic schools, for the Devil will make a great effort to destroy it through persons in position of authority.





The same thing will happen with the Sacrament of Holy Communion.





Alas! How deeply I grieve to manifest to you the many enormous sacrileges – both public as well as secret – that will occur from profanation of the Holy Eucharist.





Often, during this epoch the enemies of Jesus Christ, instigated by the Devil, will steal consecrated Hosts from the churches so that they might profane the Eucharistic Species.





My Most Holy Son will see Himself cast upon the ground and trampled upon by filthy feet.





But in those times you will already be known, as well as the favors that I am bestowing on you. How I love the fortunate inhabitants of this sacred place!





And that knowledge will stimulate love and devotion to my Sacred Statue. For this reason, today, I authoritatively order you to have this Statue made: let it be sculptured just as you see Me and placed upon the Abbess’s chair, so that from there I may govern and direct my daughters and defend my Convent; for Satan, making use of both the good and the evil, will engage in a fierce battle to destroy it.





Since this poor Country will lack the Catholic spirit, the Sacrament of Extreme Unction will be little valued. Many people will die without receiving it – either because of the negligence of their families or misconceived affection for their sick ones.





Others, incited by the cursed Devil, will rebel against the spirit of the Catholic Church and will deprive countless souls of innumerable graces, consolations, and the strength they need to make the great leap from time to eternity.





But some persons will die without receiving it due to just and secret chastisements of God.





As for the Sacrament of Matrimony, which symbolises the union of Christ with His Church, it will be attacked and deeply profaned.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JAFnY1FItM